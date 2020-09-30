Nebraska virus hospitalizations at high level as cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state remains elevated as Nebraska continues to report hundreds of new cases each day, but the number of hospitalizations is still below the peak set in the spring. The state’s online virus tracker on Wednesday showed 215 people were hospitalized. Nebraska reported 466 new cases and six new deaths to give the state 45,044 cases and 478 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The number of people being treated in Nebraska hospitals remains below the peak of 232 set on May 27, but the number got close to that when it hit 231 last Thursday.