NFL postpones Sunday NFL game amid COVID-19 outbreak

(WQOW) – A day after it was announced eight members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL is saying the team will not play this weekend.

In a statement, the NFL says the Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for noon central time on Sunday will now take place on either Monday or Tuesday.

Sources tell ESPN a Monday night game is being considered.

The Titans were in the Twin Cities and beat the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. At last report, no members of the Vikings had tested positive for the virus.

Both the Vikings and Titans have closed team facilities for the time being.