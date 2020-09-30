Parrots at British zoo moved after swearing at visitors

(CNN) -- Some foul-mouthed parrots at a British zoo are in big trouble, for swearing at people!

Five African-grey parrots were donated, from separate owners, to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park within the same week.

The birds quarantined together… But staff said the parrots were soon swearing and cussing at each other. And then also at visitors, who started cussing back!

The zoo removed the parrots from public view so children wouldn't hear all the profanity.

Staff are hoping the birds' language will get more 'family-friendly' now that they've been separated.