Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package. The face-to-face meeting on Wednesday was a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief before Election Day. Pelosi issued a statement after a 90-minute meeting in the Capitol saying the two would continue to talk. They are aiming for an agreement that would permit another round of $1,200 direct stimulus payments, restore bonus pandemic jobless benefits, speed aid to schools and extend assistance to airlines, restaurants and other struggling businesses.