Rihanna wants to cheer up a troubled world with fashion show

NEW YORK (AP) — With help from Lizzo, Rosalia and some of the biggest names in modeling, Rihanna said she decided to forge ahead with a new Savage X Fenty lingerie show to bring something good into a troubled world. The superstar said she wanted to put on a show to offer a little bit of hope and happiness. The show was filmed in September in Los Angeles and will air Oct. 2 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the line’s second turn on the streaming platform. Paris Hilton, Demi Moore and Willow Smith join Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne in her cast of walkers.