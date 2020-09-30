Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue. She had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros. Williams says she thinks she needs a month or more of “sitting and doing nothing.” Williams says her Achilles didn’t have time to recover after she hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks. She says she is struggling to walk and probably won’t play again in 2020.