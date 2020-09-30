Tokyo trading stops over system failure, China on holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Trading has been suspended on the Tokyo Stock Exchange because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed Thursday for national holidays. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said trading will not resume for the rest of the day and it wasn’t clear when the problem would be fixed. The benchmark in Australia rose by midday. Other details on the Tokyo trading problem were not immediately available. Stocks rallied on Wall Street. Prospects for additional support from Congress for the economy helped drive the day’s trading.