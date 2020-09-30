Too late for Texas to use straight-ticket voting, court says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court says November’s elections are too close for Texas to make changes now and restore a straight-ticket voting option that was sought by Democrats. Most states don’t offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to quickly cast a ballot by choosing a party’s entire slate of candidates with a single mark. Democrats had sued to restore straight-ticket voting in March, citing long Super Tuesday lines in Houston where some voters waited more than an hour to vote. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said “last-minute changes to our voting process would do nothing but stir chaos.”