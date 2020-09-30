Trump to cut 2021 refugee admission to 15,000

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to cut refugee admissions by 3,000 to 15,000 in 2021, submitting his proposal to Congress less than an hour before a deadline. The reduction is the latest to be made by Trump to the 40-year-old resettlement program that has been dwindling under his administration. The 1980 Refugee Act requires presidents to issue their determination by Oct. 1 for the next fiscal year. The president is required by law to consult with Congress before making his determination, though ultimately it is up to him. Trump froze refugee admissions in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.