Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control before their game is rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday. Only one new positive test result came back Wednesday, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19. Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans are preparing to play as early as Monday and he’s confident the NFL will allow some time to practice before the game.