Winds rake US Northeast, leaving thousands without power

BOSTON (AP) — Powerful winds in the northeastern U.S. have left many thousands of residents without power. The National Weather Service reported that winds gusted as high as 72 mph near Boston around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Power lines were down across the region. More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power in Maine. Fire officials in Massachusetts say a tree landed on a car with adults and children in it. No injuries were reported. Wind advisories were issued for much of New England through the morning. The strongest part of the system passed through by midday.