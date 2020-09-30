Windy weather, cooler temperatures, and a potential for frost

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Lincoln, Union, Clay, Yankton, Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury, Ida, Dakota, and Dixon Counties until 8 PM

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lincoln, Union, Clay, Yankton, Woodbury, Ida, Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, Buena Vista, Dakota, and Dixon Counties until 7 PM

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a cooler start to our week, and today added in some windy weather.

The central northern counties of Siouxland are under a Wind Advisory until 8 PM tonight.

That is due to the fact that wind gusts will reach up to 45 mph and even more.

That speed is enough to blow unsecured objects, break off tree limbs, and possibly even create some power outages.

And since we have strong winds coupled with low relative humidity, we have a Red Flag Warning in place for that area as well until 7 PM.

The winds will start to decrease as we get into the nighttime hours, but it will remain breezy, with wind gusts still reaching 35 mph.

It will be partly cloudy and the low will be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will also be breezy, but with wind gusts that reach up to 25 mph. It will be a mostly sunny day, but even cooler, with a high in the upper 50s.

You may want to grab that light jacket.

Tomorrow night the winds become lighter, and the low will reach the mid 30s.

That is close to the freezing point, so expect some widespread frost.

Bring in or cover those plants!

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 60. So keep those sweaters nearby, things are staying cooler, but will we arm back up at all?

Tune in to News 4 tonight to get your full forecast.