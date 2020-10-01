2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Like many events this year, the Alzheimer's Association annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is going virtual, and it's happening Sunday, October 4th.

"Of course this year it's going to look different, but the purpose is still the same," said Pat Boggs, volunteer.

While the Alzheimer's Association annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is going virtual because of COVID-19 concerns, volunteers stress the significance of still hosting the event, even if walkers can't all be together.

"It's probably most important at this point just because all of the issues with the pandemic. It has really created some extra hardships. Not only on our loved ones with dementia, but it's created extra stresses for our caregivers," said Boggs.

Whether it's around their neighborhoods or on treadmills, walkers are encouraged to share their personal walks on social media.

Teams and team members can register for the virtual walk on the Alzheimer's Association website.

The virtual walk will also feature an online pep rally, online promise garden ceremony, and an online celebration party.

"It is uplifting. It is empowering. And it's also one of those things where we say people understand what's going on. And it's just critical that we do what we can to raise funds so that we can support our scientists who are working diligently to find a cure," said Boggs.

And for Boggs, the walk is personal: Her husband, Mike, suffers from Lewy Body dementia, the second most progressive type of dementia, after Alzheimer's Disease dementia, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She said it's been a long journey to where she is now.

"I think that's probably my purpose. I didn't understand why we were given this disease. But as I've traveled through the journey of dementia, as the Association calls it, with my research, and my questioning, and my searching for answers, I've decided that with my skills as a teacher and with this disease I can help others, I can reach out," she said. "And I can say all right this is what happened to us. Keep in mind, when you've met one person with dementia you've only met one person with dementia because everyone's story is going to be different," said Boggs.

To sign up for the walk you can click here.