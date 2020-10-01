25 years after UN women’s meeting, equality remains distant

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — One by one, leaders and ministers from over 100 nations admitted Thursday that 25 years after the adoption of a road map to achieve equality for women not a single country has reached that goal _ and many warned that instead of progress there is now push back. French President Emmanuel Macron put it bluntly, “women’s rights are under attack.” Addressing a high-level meeting to commemorate the landmark 1995 U.N. women’s conference in Beijing, Macron said it’s no secret that the 150-page blueprint to realize gender equality approved by 189 nations in the Chinese capital “would have no chance of being adopted” in 2020.