Assange to hear judge’s verdict on US extradition on Jan 4

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely have to spend another three months inside a British prison cell before finding out whether he can be sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges, the judge in his extradition trial says. At the conclusion of nearly four weeks of evidence in his extradition hearing at a court in London’s Old Bailey Thursday, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she would deliver her decision at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4. By the time the decision is announced, the U.S. may be about to be under new management, should Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.