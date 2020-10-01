Check’s in the mail? Trump doling out aid before election

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has been talking up the heaps of federal aid flowing to key constituency groups in the lead-up to the November election. He’s promised millions of Medicare recipients that, thanks to him, they’ll soon be getting an “incredible” $200 card in the mail to help them pay for prescriptions. He’s called himself “the best thing” that ever happened to Puerto Rico, while releasing long-stalled aid. Trump has also taken to showcasing the $28 billion he “gave” to farmers hard hit by the trade war with China. But he rarely mentions Congress’ role in the appropriation of those dollars.