Dutch activists want to airlift migrants off Greek island

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of Dutch refugee activists is planning to fly an empty plane to the Greek island of Lesbos in a bid to pick up nearly 200 migrants who lost their homes when their camp burned down last month. But one of organizers of the crowdfunded initiative acknowledged Thursday that the chance is all but non-existent that Dutch authorities will give them clearance to fly any migrants into the Netherlands. Rikko Voorberg says “it would be a bizarre miracle if it happens.” The group opened a crowdfunding action that quickly raised enough money to charter a passenger aircraft. It is scheduled to take off for Lesbos on Monday.