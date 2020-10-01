EU leaders overcome Cyprus veto, agree to Belarus sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to impose sanctions on senior officials in Belarus accused of falsifying election results and leading a crackdown on peaceful protesters. It came after they convinced one of the EU’s smallest member countries to drop its veto on the move. All 27 EU member countries agree on the sanctions, but Cyprus was blocking it. It insisted that its partners should also take action against Turkey for its energy exploration work in disputed waters off the island nation’s coast. After several hours of talks, they agreed on a statement of support for Cyprus and Greece, while brandishing the threat of action against Turkey.