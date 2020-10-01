Ex-Chicago officer who fled trial sentenced on drug charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago police officer who was captured nearly 15 years after he fled while awaiting trial on drug charges has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison. Eddie Hicks was convicted last year on racketeering, drug and gun charges, and jumping bail. Prosecutors say the 71-year-old ex-sergeant was the ringleader of a crew of five men who posed as federal drug agents to shake down drug dealers for cash and narcotics. Hicks was under federal investigation when he retired from the police force in 2000. He fled in 2003 while awaiting trial and was arrested in 2017 in Detroit where he was living incognito.