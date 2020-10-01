Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee advocates are calling on Congress to halt the Trump administration’s plans to lower its limit on refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low. Faith-based groups, including some that President Donald Trump is courting for re-election support, said Thursday that further tightening of America’s doors to refugees is immoral. They spoke a day after the government unveiled plans to reduce by more than 16% the number of refugees admitted to the country for the fiscal year that started Thursday. The 15,000 target is the lowest since Congress passed the 1980 Refugee Act. The president must consult lawmakers but he will ultimately make the decision.