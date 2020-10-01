A mask and parade: Jimmy Carter celebrates 96th birthday

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has marked his 96th birthday, the latest milestone for the longest-lived of the 44 men to hold the highest American office. Carter celebrated Thursday at his Plains, Georgia, home with his wife Rosalynn, 93. The couple sat outside as a parade of local residents drove by to honor the 39th president. Carter has largely receded from the public eye amid the coronavirus pandemic and health challenges from a series of falls in 2019. He previously survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015. Yet he remains a quiet force in politics at home and, through his post-presidential center, in public health and human rights advocacy abroad.