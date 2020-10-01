Group: Egypt police arbitrarily arrest, torture LGBT people

CAIRO (AP) — A prominent human rights group has accused Egyptian police of arbitrarily arresting and torturing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. New York-based Human Rights Watch also urged authorities Thursday to end prosecutions for adult, consensual sexual relations. Security forces routinely make random arrests of people based on their gender expression, unlawfully search their phones and entrap them through social media sites and dating applications, the group says. Those detained face torture and sexual violence, including beatings, water-hosing and forced anal and vaginal examinations. Homosexuality is highly taboo in Egypt among both majority Muslims and the Christian minority, but it is not explicitly prohibited by law.