Holiday Tour Of Homes to be held at the Warrior Hotel

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The annual Holiday Tour of Homes will look a little different this year.

The event being called the 2020 Tour of Homes: At The Warrior.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year designers will be decorating five suites at the brand new Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City for people to tour.

Social distancing, masks, and temperature checks will be required.



One difference this year is people can purchase items that they see on the tour.



The Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland says people are ready to get out and have safe fun for a great cause.

"I think people are ready to do something fun and to get into the holiday spirit so we wanted to provide that for the community, but then also this is the biggest fund raiser that we do," said Kristie Miller-Arlt, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

The event begins on November 19th and runs through the 21st with tours every 30 minutes, each tour will last about an hour.



Tours will be limited to 20 people per tour.



Officials expect tickets to sell out, and urge people to not wait to buy their tickets.

Tickets are first come first served and can be purchased for $45 each online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-204-4998.