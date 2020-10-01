In big states, tiny counties, Trump attacking voting rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Trump’s reelection campaign and his allies in the Republican party are working the election referees. They’re peppering some of the thousands of local elections offices around the country with complaints and demands as voting begins the presidential election. In North Carolina they are urging local officials to ignore new procedures mandated by the state’s Democratic-controlled Board of Elections. In Pennsylvania they’re demanding access to satellite election offices where poll watchers aren’t allowed. In Wisconsin they’re demanding sports teams not go to voter registration drives. Experts say it’s about limiting voting and blowing minor issues out of proportion so Trump can sow doubt about the election.