Judge tosses case over chemical plant fire during Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — The trial of a chemical manufacturer and a former employee who had been accused of helping cause a toxic fire at a chemical plant in suburban Houston during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 has ended after a judge tossed out the final two charges in the case. State Judge Belinda Hill on Thursday ruled prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charges against Pennsylvania-based Arkema Inc. and ex-plant manager Leslie Comardelle. Hill’s ruling came just before jurors had been set to hear closing arguments in the trial. Prosecutors had argued Arkema didn’t properly prepare the company’s plant ahead of Harvey. Arkema had argued the fire was caused by an act of God, which was the hurricane.