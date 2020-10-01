‘Lady Ninja’ pummels assailant who attacked elderly friend

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Her martial arts skills may not be quite what they were, but still, you don’t mess with Lady Ninja. Authorities say that’s a lesson a California man learned painfully when he began shoving around an 82-year-old neighbor at a Fontana apartment building. Sixty-seven-year-old black belt Lorenza Marrujo, who likes to call herself Lady Ninja, jumped into the fray. She had her friend’s assailant pinned to the floor and screaming in pain by the time police arrived. On Wednesday, two days after the attack, Donald Robert Prestwood, 59, remained in jail facing charges of elder abuse.