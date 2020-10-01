Las Vegas marks 3rd year since deadliest US mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is marking the third anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak told a sunrise ceremony Thursday that victims and families “will forever be in our hearts.” The names of the 58 dead are slated to be read at a nighttime memorial at the time the shooting started. President Donald Trump’s press secretary marked the date by saying the victims and their families were in their prayers today. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden issued a statement describing the shooting “an act of pure malice” and calling the state “resilient.”