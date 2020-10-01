Local farmers asked to put pause on harvest after several corn field fires

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The the punches keep coming for Siouxland farmers.

A local fire department is asking farmers to put a pause on harvest after responding to several corn field fires this week.

Low humidity along with strong wind gusts are cauing dangerous fire conditions in Sioux County.

The Sioux Center Fire Department battled a total of 4 corn field fires just this week. So, they are asking farmers to not harvest until weather conditions improve.

"The reason behind that, you know with the gust force winds that we do have there's no way to control a rapid corn field fire," said Dave Vanholland, Sioux Center Fire Chief.

Vanholland says a standing corn fire is almost impossible to fight with a fire truck. So, they have to depend on farmers using their tractors.

"That becomes the dangerous part, when you send farmers in to the smoke trying to put out the fire, and they can't even see in front of their tractor," said Vanholland.

The fire chief says the big thing for farmers to use is their disc when they are combining, which will help improve the soil, and keeps a fire from spreading.

"So they can be one step ahead of us to helping us out prior to the flames getting as far in advance as they were yesterday, and the day before," said Vanholland.

Vanholland says while this may be an inconvenience, they are just trying to help farmers save their crops and not put people in danger.

The fire chief adds that nearly 2 acreages of corn fields were damaged in the fires from the past few days.