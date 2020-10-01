Madrid to obey new virus rules while fighting them in court

MADRID (AP) — Madrid and its suburbs are preparing to enter a soft lockdown that restricts trips and out of the Spanish capital following a weeks-long political turf fight over Europe’s latest infection hot spot. Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso said she would implement new national health regulations that impose restrictions on movement and business and social activity while Madrid also mounts a legal challenge to the national government order requiring the measures. The Spanish Health Ministry’s standards give the country’s 19 regions two days to cap social gatherings to a maximum of six people and limit shop and restaurant hours in large cities that have recorded a 2-week infection rate of 500 cases per 100,000 residents or above.