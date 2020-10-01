New rules for Liverpool as virus cases in England quadruple

LONDON (AP) — Britain has imposed tighter restrictions on social gatherings in the port city of Liverpool and three towns as scientists estimate the number of COVID-19 cases in England has quadrupled in the last month. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Thursday that the infection rate in Liverpool had risen to 268 per 100,000 people, seven times the national average. He says it was time to extend tougher measures to Liverpool, as well as nearby Warrington and in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough on the other side of the country. Scientists found that around one in 200 people in England were infected with the coronavirus, an increase from about 1 in 800 people in early September.