Nobel peace laureate calls for urgent justice in Congo

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege says mass atrocities, including widespread sexual violence, continue to go unpunished in his country and an international criminal tribunal is urgently needed to prosecute those crimes. Crimes against humanity, war crimes and even crimes of genocide continue to be committed with impunity in Congo, despite a damning report issued 10 years ago, Mukwege told The Associated Press in an interview via the internet from the Panzi Hospital he founded in Bukavu in eastern Congo to treat survivors of sexual violence. The doctor has a groundswell of support in Bukavu where thousands marched Thursday to demand justice and action from Congo’s government and the international community.