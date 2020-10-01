Oct. 1: Nebraska reports 621 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 621 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 46,185.

Fifteen new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 493.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 227 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,356 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 33,362 to 33,820 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 464,576 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 418,079 of them have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had one new positive case for a total of 115.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of cases up to 2,263.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping Dakota County's death toll to 44.

Dixon County

Dixon County has reported five new positive cases for a total of 127. According to the NNPHD, five new cases were reported on Thursday.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed one new positive case in Thurston County. The county has reported 322 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Seven more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 205 thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.