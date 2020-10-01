Sioux City Police investigate fatal accident involving skateboarder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police say a teenager lost her life after being struck by a car on the city's west side, Thursday night.

Sergeant Scott Hatting says the accident happened in the 400-block of Leonard Street in Sioux City just after 6:30 p.m., Thursday night.

Hatting said a teenage girl was on her skateboard skating south on Leonard Street.

Hatting said the teen went through a stop sign into the intersection on West 4th Street, and was struck by a vehicle that was headed west on West 4th Street.

Additional details on the accident, including the teen's identity, are not being released this evening.