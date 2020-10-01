 Skip to Content

Sioux City Police investigate fatal accident involving skateboarder

Updated
Last updated today at 9:32 pm
9:36 pm Iowa NewsTop Stories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police say a teenager lost her life after being struck by a car on the city's west side, Thursday night.

Sergeant Scott Hatting says the accident happened in the 400-block of Leonard Street in Sioux City just after 6:30 p.m., Thursday night.

Hatting said a teenage girl was on her skateboard skating south on Leonard Street.

Hatting said the teen went through a stop sign into the intersection on West 4th Street, and was struck by a vehicle that was headed west on West 4th Street.

Additional details on the accident, including the teen's identity, are not being released this evening.

Stella Daskalakis

Related Articles

Skip to content