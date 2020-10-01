Third-party candidate backs Graham in tightening SC race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is getting campaign support from a third-party candidate who potentially brings with him a narrow margin of conservative backers who could propel Graham over his Democratic challenger in a tightening race. Graham’s campaign told The Associated Press on Thursday that Bill Bledsoe was dropping out to endorse him. Bledsoe had been running as the Constitution Party candidate seeking to block Graham from a fourth term. The Spartanburg veterinarian ran against U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in 2016 as a fusion candidate of both the Constitution and Libertarian parties.