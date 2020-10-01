Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18
Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Bison def. Dupree, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Boyd County, Neb. def. Burke, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Boyd County, Neb. def. Burke/South Central, 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Brandon Valley def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Chester def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-15
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-21, 25-10
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 27-25, 25-11, 25-12
Hamlin def. Groton Area, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10
Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10
Miller def. Lower Brule, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13
Mobridge-Pollock def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-5, 25-10, 25-14
Parker def. Garretson, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
Parkston def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-27, 25-9, 25-15
Platte-Geddes def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-10, 25-7
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
Tea Area def. Canton, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24
Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-8, 25-18, 25-12
Waubay/Summit def. Langford, 25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ponca, Neb. vs. Dakota Valley, ppd.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/