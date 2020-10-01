Trump campaign sues Philadelphia over mail-in voting offices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is suing Philadelphia over city officials preventing campaign representatives from watching people registering to vote or filling out mail-in ballots in election offices there. The lawsuit filed Thursday night comes amid Trump claiming that he can only lose the battleground state Pennsylvania if Democrats cheat and suggesting Philadelphia needs to be watched closely for election fraud. But election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official all say that there is no right under Pennsylvania law, even for a certified poll watcher, to watch people do things like register to vote or fill out a mail-in ballot.