Vatican releases financial, budget data amid scandal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has released a detailed budget, balance sheet and earning statement for the first time ever as it seeks to reassure Catholics amid a corruption scandal. The data marked the first time since 2016 that the Vatican has released information about its finances. The release showed it had narrowed its deficit to 11 million euros from 75 million euros in 2018, despite a continued fall in donations. The report provided the first-known public information about the Vatican Curia’s net equity, estimated at 1.4 billion euros, or $1.6 billion. That figure blooms to as much as 4 billion euros including the Vatican Museums, the Vatican bank and other funding.