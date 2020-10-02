Armenia ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia says the country is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting this week between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has killed dozens and left scores wounded. This fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which is inside Azerbaijan but controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry says the country stands ready “to reestablish a cease-fire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements.” Azerbaijan’s president says Armenia’s withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh is the sole condition to end the fighting. The leaders of Russia, France and the United States have called for an immediate cease-fire and “resuming substantive negotiations.”