Asia Today: Australia, New Zealand to partially open borders

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand have scheduled a partial opening of their borders. Passengers will be able to fly to the Australian cities of Sydney and Darwin without going into quarantine from Oct. 16 if they were recently in a non-hot spot area of New Zealand. But New Zealand will continue to insist on travelers from Australia going into hotel quarantine. Australian Transport Minister Michael McCormack said, “We want to open up Australia to the world. This is the first part of it.” Elsewhere in Asia, India’s COVID-19 fatalities are closing on 100,000 and two popular Philippine tourist destinations partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds.