Autopsy finds LA deputies shot Black man 16 times

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies was wounded 16 times in the front and back. But the report doesn’t shed any light on whether he was on the ground when he was shot. The county coroner’s report supplied to The Associated Press on Friday says Dijon Kizzee had four “rapidly life-threatening wounds.” The 29-year-old died Aug. 31 in South Los Angeles after deputies tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in the wrong direction. Deputies said they shot Kizzee when he picked up a dropped handgun. Attorneys for the family deny that he picked up the gun.