Boswell Murder Trial: DNA analyst testifies about evidence found near victim’s body

LEXINGTON, Neb. (CNN) - Friday, DNA analysts testified about evidence found during the investigation into the murder of Neligh, Nebraska-native Sydney Loofe.

Taking the stand was a Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant and a forensic DNA analyst. The trooper testified he found several articles of clothing in the area where Loofe's remains were found.

The prosecution tried to insinuate that bleach stains were on a shirt that was found. The defense objected, saying there's no proof the stains were bleach.

The DNA analyst also testified saying she tested that same shirt for DNA. She said she found there was a strong likelihood that both suspect Bailey Boswell and her co-conspirator Aubrey Trail's DNA were present on the shirt.

Trail was found guilty of first-degree murder in the case last year. He's awaiting sentencing.