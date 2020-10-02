Clouds increase Friday with light showers moving in late

Temperatures took a nosedive during the evening hours with some of us dipping into the mid to upper 20s overnight.



Clouds are beginning to move in and will continue to spread through the morning hours.



Temperatures look to top out in the mid to upper 50s again today though the winds will be noticeably calmer.



By the evening hours, scattered light showers will being to push in and we will keep some of those around through the night.



Temperatures are looking a little cool through the weekend; how cool it will be and if there will be rain over the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.