Congress takes another run at airline bailout; fate unclear

With airlines starting to furlough thousands of workers, Congress is making another effort to give a bailout to the troubled industry. House Democrats have introduced a new plan to give the airlines and their contractors up to $28.8 billion to avoid furloughs for six more months. The move comes after American and United began laying off 32,000 workers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wants the airlines to delay those furloughs while Congress works on providing aid. Airlines are slashing costs to survive a pandemic that has devastated air travel. The number of people getting on planes in the U.S. is down nearly 70% from a year ago.