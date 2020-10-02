Construction starting on Dakota Access pipeline pump station

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota official says construction on a new pump station to help push more oil through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota is scheduled to begin next week. State Public Service spokeswoman Stacy Eberl tells The Bismarck Tribune that the Energy Transfer project will be built about 5 miles west of Linton, in Emmons County, The commission approved the project in February after a hearing in which experts testified about the safety of expanding the pipeline’s capacity and members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe spoke out against the plans.