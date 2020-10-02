 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:17 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 43, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 22

Anamosa 27, West Liberty 21

Ankeny 49, Johnston 9

Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 0

Ballard 39, Boone 6

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Wilton 30

Benton Community 34, Newton 14

Bettendorf 21, Muscatine 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22, Spencer 7

Camanche 41, Monticello 20

Carlisle 29, Nevada 20

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Grinnell 20

Center Point-Urbana 32, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Central Decatur, Leon 26, Colfax-Mingo 7

Central Lyon 43, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 9, Starmont 6

Clear Creek-Amana 37, Oskaloosa 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Stanton 12

Denver 26, Osage 21

Des Moines Christian 22, Red Oak 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Easton Valley 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 16

Dunkerton 52, Central Elkader 6

Earlham 21, Nodaway Valley 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, North Linn, Troy Mills 14

East Mills 53, East Union, Afton 12

East Sac County 26, Missouri Valley 0

Eldon Cardinal 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Emmetsburg 36, West Sioux 35, OT

Fort Madison 44, Mount Pleasant 7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Okoboji, Milford 7

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, H-L-V, Victor 24

Glenwood 28, Carroll 21

Greene County 22, Clarinda 15, OT

Grundy Center 47, North Tama, Traer 0

Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 26

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 18

Humboldt 21, Mason City 14

Independence 46, North Fayette Valley 34

Indianola 31, Ames 0

Janesville 73, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 34

Lawton-Bronson 12, South O’Brien, Paullina 6

Lisbon 52, Highland, Riverside 6

Logan-Magnolia 53, West Monona 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 36, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

Madrid 47, Perry 0

Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

Mount Ayr 26, Interstate 35,Truro 6

Murray 60, Seymour 6

New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8

North Butler, Greene 27, Nashua-Plainfield 12

North Mahaska, New Sharon 30, BCLUW, Conrad 20

North Polk, Alleman 48, Knoxville 21

Northwood-Kensett 64, Rockford 20

OA-BCIG 49, Underwood 22

Ogden 20, Wayne, Corydon 0

PCM, Monroe 57, Albia 0

Pekin 38, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Pella 20, Bondurant Farrar 0

Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport, West 0

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 22, Belmond-Klemme 17

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Iowa City Liberty High School 14

Ridge View 19, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Riverside, Oakland 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Sigourney-Keota 31, Mediapolis 14

Sioux City, East 20, Fort Dodge 6

Solon 42, Mount Vernon 14

South Hardin 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

South Tama County, Tama 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

Southeast Polk 69, Ottumwa 21

Southeast Valley 38, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20

Southwest Valley 51, Sidney 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Tri-Center, Neola 26

St. Mary’s, Remsen 30, Newell-Fonda 28

Storm Lake 27, LeMars 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, Central Springs 8

Tipton 49, Maquoketa 42

Treynor 70, MVAO-CO-U 0

Tripoli 66, AGWSR, Ackley 16

Unity Christian 29, Sheldon 16

Van Meter 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 18

Wahlert, Dubuque 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Postville 0

Washington 69, Burlington 0

Waukee 31, Valley, West Des Moines 28

Waukon 54, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Decorah 17

Webster City 54, Gilbert 13

West Branch 28, Durant-Bennett 21

West Delaware, Manchester 49, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

West Hancock, Britt 61, North Union 12

West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 12

Western Christian 42, Hinton 12

Williamsburg 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

