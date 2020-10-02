Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arthur County 81, Banner County 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 8
Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LaVista 0
McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12
Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6
Osmond 62, Wausa 22
Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
St. Mary’s 28, Creighton 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cambridge vs. Maxwell, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/