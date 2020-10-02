 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arthur County 81, Banner County 0

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 8

Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LaVista 0

McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12

Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6

Osmond 62, Wausa 22

Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

St. Mary’s 28, Creighton 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cambridge vs. Maxwell, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

