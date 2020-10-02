(KTIV) -- An exception leader with a record of results. That's what KTIV Television, Inc. is looking for in its next General Sales Manager.

KTIV is the award-winning NBC affiliate in Sioux City, Iowa. We are looking for someone to lead our motivated, experienced sales team through the evolving landscape of broadcast, digital and OTT. Our next GSM must be an excellent communicator, a creative thinker and have a willingness to learn.

Responsibilities include planning and directing all sales activities for KTIV, Siouxland CW, MeTV Siouxland, KTIV.com and social media. The GSM handles national and political sales, while having a primary focus of working with our account executives to provide leadership and support in developing local business as the top priority.

KTIV is looking for a General Sales Manager who will be a hands-on customer focused teacher and leader who has multi-platform business development expertise. The successful candidate is a manager with at least 5 years of TV experience and an excellent track record in sales leadership, customer service, team development, planning, inventory management, pricing and financial results!

KTIV is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Our commitment to the communities we serve drives everything we do. Sioux City, Iowa borders the states of South Dakota and Nebraska. Our tri-state coverage area is referred to as Siouxland; a place of pride, community, opportunities and development. Family fun, City life and a hometown feel is what you will experience in Siouxland.

Quincy Media encourages diversity, creativity and respect. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.quincymediacareers.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, please submit your resume and references to:

Bridget Breen

General Manager

KTIV Television, Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Dr.

Sioux City IA 51108

bbreen@ktiv.com

KTIV TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.