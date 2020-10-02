Harvest workers among COVID world’s last regular travelers

ROCCA DE’ GIORGI, Italy (AP) — Eastern European seasonal workers, led by Romanians, are considered essential to getting food on the table throughout Europe. Their willingness to work hard in uncertain jobs for lower wages is sought after abroad, and their income desperately needed at home. At a time when travel for work is seen as dangerous for everyone, they are among the world’s last regular border-crossers. Unlike the farms that so desperately need them, there are no subsidies from the European Union or special protection should they fall sick.