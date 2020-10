KTIV honored with six 2020 Upper Midwest Emmy® nominations

KTIV is proud to have received four direct nominations for the 2020 Upper Midwest Emmy® awards and two nominations for our involvement in a U.S. Senate Forum in May. They are as follows:

Overall Excellence: Bridget Breen, General Manager



Newscast-Evening (Markets 121+) News 4 at Six: Carl Norquist, Producer; Trevor Huber, Director; Matt Breen, Anchor; Stella Daskalakis Thurkill, Anchor; Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist; Michaela Feldmann, Reporter; Brad Pautsch, Sports Anchor; Blake Branch, Content Manager; Bridget Breen, Executive Producer; Brett Funke, Photographer

Promotion: News-Image: Michaela Feldmann Image Campaign: Dave Washburn, Writer/Producer



Promotion: News-Image: SportsFource Extra Launch Campaign: Dave Washburn, Executive Producer



Politics/Government-Program Iowa's US Senate Democratic Forum: Matt Breen, Moderator



Technical Achievement: 2020 U.S. Senate Primary Forum: Keith W. Bliven, Executive Producer; Angela Rogers, Executive Producer; Matt Breen, Anchor

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards will be held virtually on Saturday, November 14.