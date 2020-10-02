 Skip to Content

Madrid readies for partial lockdown, files legal challenge

MADRID (AP) — Madrid is set to go into partial lockdown, complying with an order from the Spanish government but determined to fight it in the courts. Measures that ban all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs, covering around 4.8 million people, were set to be enacted at 10 p.m. on Friday. Spain’s Socialist prime minister says there is a “critical” need to take the new steps in the European coronavirus hot spot. But officials in Madrid, whose regional government is managed by the conservative Popular Party, have balked at the order and filed a legal appeal against it.

